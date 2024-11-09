Ratan Tata’s absence deeply felt across the world, writes PM Narendra Modi

File picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi (then Chief Minister of Gujarat) with industrialist Ratan N. Tata at the Global Investors Summit 2011 in Gandhinagar
| Photo Credit: PTI
It has been a month since Shri Ratan Tata Ji left us. From bustling cities and towns to villages, his absence is deeply felt across every segment of society. Seasoned industrialists, budding entrepreneurs and hardworking professionals mourn his loss. Those passionate about the environment and devoted to philanthropy are equally saddened. His absence has been deeply felt not only across the nation but also around the world.
For the youth, Shri Ratan Tata was an inspiration, a reminder that dreams are worth pursuing and that success can coexist with compassion as well as humility. For others, he represented the finest traditions of Indian enterprise and a steadfast commitment to the values of integrity, excellence and service. Under his leadership, the Tata Group ascended to new heights, embodying respect, honesty and credibility worldwide. Despite this, he wore his achievements lightly, with humility and kindness.
Shri Ratan Tata’s unwavering support for the dreams of others was one of his most defining qualities. In recent years, he became known for mentoring India’s StartUp ecosystem, investing in many promising ventures. He understood the hopes and aspirations of young entrepreneurs and recognised the potential they had to shape India’s future. By backing their efforts, he empowered a generation of dreamers to take bold risks and push boundaries. This has gone a long way in creating a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship, which I am confident will continue to positively impact India for decades to come.
He constantly championed excellence, urging Indian enterprises to set global benchmarks. This vision, I hope, will inspire our future leaders to make India synonymous with world-class quality.
His greatness was not restricted to the boardroom or helping fellow humans. His compassion extended to all living beings. His deep love for animals was well-known and he supported every possible effort focused on animal welfare. He often shared photos of his dogs, who were as much a part of his life as any business venture. His life was a reminder to us all that true leadership is measured not just by one’s achievements, but by one’s ability to care for the most vulnerable.
For crores of Indians, Shri Ratan Tata’s patriotism shone brightest in times of crisis. His swift reopening of the iconic Taj Hotel in Mumbai after the 26/11 terror attacks was a rallying call to the nation—India stands united, refusing to yield to terrorism.
Ratan Tata became the chairman of Tata group in 1991. Tata received the baton J. R. D. Tata, his uncle, to an empire made-up of a disparate set of companies united only by name, literally.
(From left) Ratan Tata, Chairman, Tata Sons with Executive Vice-President P. A. Vandrevala and CEO of TCS S. Ramadurai at the inauguration of TCS' Sholinganallur facility
near Chennai on March 25, 1999.
Ratan Tata with K.B.Dadiseth, the then Director of Indian Hotels Company Limited in Mumbai on August 26, 2000. The IHCL is the holding company for Tatas hotel business, which includes flagship Taj and affordable Ginger Hotels.
Ratan Tata with former West Bengal Chief Minister and Communist veteran Jyoti Basu on August 30, 2000. The Tatas had big plans to manufacture their affordable car Nano in West Bengal’s Singur. However, it failed after massive protests on land acquisition. Tata Nano was eventually rolled out from Sanand in Gujarat, and the Left Front lost power in the State.
Ratan Tata with CEO N.srinath, CEO of Tata Internet Services Limited at a press conference to announce the launch of Tata Nova Internet Services in Mumbai on March 1, 2001. Poineers in all
The former Union Minister for tourism and culture Ananth Kumar and Ratan Tata, exchanging the MoU signed for the upgradation of facilities at the Taj Mahal in New Delhi on June 21, 2001.
Ratan Tata receiving the CSIR Diamond Jubilee Technology Award from the Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in New Delhi on September 13, 2004. Ratan Tata had shown his support to government when Manmohan Singh chaired as Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014.
The former Union Minister for Information Technology and Communications Dayanidhi Maran (left), with Ratan Tata, and the Chairman of Videsh Sanchar Nigam Limited (VSNL) Subodh Bhargava (right), at the TGN - VSNL integration ceremony in New Delhi on July 28, 2005.
Former President Pratibha Patil presenting the Padma Vibhushan Award to Ratan Naval Tata during the presentation of Padma Awards at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on May 10, 2008.
Ratan Tata, Chairman, Tata Motors, handing over the key of the first Nano car to Ashok Vichare and his family, in Mumbai on July 17, 2009. The Tata Nano, popularly called “1 lakh car”, was considered the “cheapest car”. It failed to impress the Indians and overall sales did not meet the expected target.
Ratan Tata group went in F/A 18 Super Hornet during the AERO INDIA 2011 at Yelahanka Airforce Station in Bangalore on February 10, 2011. Ratan Tata was a trained pilot and he had licenses to fly both jets and helicopters, showing his ever-growing passion towards aviation all his life.
Ratan Tata at the unveiling of world's first ever gold jewellery car by Goldplus, a jewellery brand by Titan Industries in Mumbai on September 19, 2011.
Ratan Tata seen at the Jaguar stall at the Auto Expo 2012, in New Delhi on January 05, 2012. The Tata Group has scripted one of the most fabulous turnarounds in the auto industry and has been able to position the marquee British brands as formidable entities in the fiercely competitive global car market.
Ratan Tata being felicitated by Dr. Harshad Mangaldas Punjani while the Chief of and RSS Chief, Mohan Bhagwat applauds at an event organised by the Nana Palkar Smriti Samiti in Mumbai on August 24, 2018.
Tata first visited the RSS headquarters on December 28, 2016, his 79th birthday, while he was locked in a bitter boardroom battle with ousted Tata Group chairman Cyrus Mistry.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets Ratan Tata after his inaugural speech at 8th Global Summit in Gujarat on January 10, 2017. When Mr. Modi took over the rein in 2017, Ratan Tata was one of the business men to support the government. In 2015, Ratan Tata said, “there’s a great deal of hope in the inspirational leadership of Modi.”
Ratan Tata praying to Dwajasthambam at Tirumala temple on August 31, 2018
Indian industrialist Ratan Tata attends an event to receive a Doctor of Literature honorary title from the HSNC University in Mumbai on June 11, 2022. “The university believes that Ratan Tata reflects the philosophy of development, education and upliftment of all, which also resonates with the vision of HSNC University, Mumbai,” it said in a statement.
Ratan Tata’s love for pets, and particularly strays, extends far beyond the ones in the immediate vicinity of Bombay House. Legend has it that once Tata was moved to see a stray dog battling it out in the rain outside Bombay House, which led to the specific instruction on allowing full access to the premise for canines.
Industrialist Ratan Tata and Founder of Good Fellows Shantanu Naidu during the launch of India’s first companion start up for elders “Good fellows” at Taj President in Mumbai on August 16, 2022.
Policemen carry a coffin of the former chairman of Tata Group Ratan Tata before the funeral, in Mumbai on October 10, 2024.
The mortal remains of Ratan Tata arrived at the Worli crematorium after the final procession on October 10, 2024.
1/3
On a personal note, I had the privilege of knowing him very closely over the years. We worked closely in Gujarat, where he invested extensively, including in many of the projects was very passionate about. Just a few weeks ago, I was in Vadodara with the President of the Government of Spain Pedro Sánchez, and we jointly inaugurated an aircraft complex where C-295 aircrafts would be made in India. It was Shri Ratan Tata who started working on this. Needless to say, Shri Ratan Tata’s presence was greatly missed.
I remember Shri Ratan Tata Ji as a man of letters—he would frequently write to me on various issues, be it matters of governance, expressing appreciation for government support, or sending congratulatory wishes after electoral victories.
Our close interactions continued when I moved to the Centre and he remained a committed partner in our nation-building efforts. Shri Ratan Tata’s support for the Swachh Bharat Mission was particularly close to my heart. He was a vocal advocate of this mass movement, understanding that cleanliness, hygiene and sanitation are vital for India’s progress. I still remember his heartfelt video message for the Swachh Bharat Mission’s tenth anniversary at the start of October. It was among his final public appearances.
Another cause close to his heart was healthcare and especially the fight against cancer. I recall the programme in Assam two years ago, where we had jointly inaugurated various cancer hospitals in the state. In his remarks that time, he had categorically stated that he wishes to dedicate his final years to healthcare. His efforts to make health and cancer care accessible and affordable were rooted in a profound empathy for those battling diseases, believing that a just society was one that stood by its most vulnerable.
As we remember him today, we are reminded of the society he envisioned—where business can serve as a force for good, where every individual’s potential is valued and where progress is measured in the well-being and happiness of all. He remains alive in the lives he touched and the dreams he nurtured. Generations will be grateful to him for making India a better, kinder and more hopeful place.