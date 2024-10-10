ADVERTISEMENT

Ratan Tata was truly a legend: Advani

Published - October 10, 2024 01:33 pm IST - New Delhi

‘Ratan Tata’s warmth, generosity and kindness had always been very endearing,’ said former Deputy Prime Minister and BJP veteran L.K. Advani

PTI

Roses are seen kept near the coffin carrying mortal remains of industrialist Ratan Tata at the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) as visitors pay their last respects ahead of its cremation in Mumbai on October 10, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

Veteran BJP leader L.K. Advani on Thursday (October 10, 2024) said among the Indian business houses, he has admired Tatas the most due to the immense dedication, vision and integrity with which Ratan Tata steered the group to glory for many decades.

Tata, the former Tata Group chairman who transformed a staid group into India's largest and most influential conglomerate, breathed his last in Mumbai on Wednesday night. He was 86.

In his condolence message, the former deputy prime minister said Tata left an indelible mark on the Indian industry. He was one of the giants of the industry, Advani added.

"He indeed proved to be a worthy successor of the very inspiring late Shri J.R.D Tata, with whom I had the opportunity to interact with on numerous occasions," Mr. Advani said.

The BJP stalwart said his last communication with Tata was in February this year when he received a "warm letter" from him after being conferred with Bharat Ratna.

His warmth, generosity and kindness had always been very endearing, he said.

"The nation will remain indebted to Shri Ratan Tata -- he was truly a legend. May his soul rest in peace. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and innumerable admirers," the 96-year-old leader said.

