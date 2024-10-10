GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ratan Tata was truly a legend: Advani

‘Ratan Tata’s warmth, generosity and kindness had always been very endearing,’ said former Deputy Prime Minister and BJP veteran L.K. Advani

Published - October 10, 2024 01:33 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Roses are seen kept near the coffin carrying mortal remains of industrialist Ratan Tata at the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) as visitors pay their last respects ahead of its cremation in Mumbai on October 10, 2024.

Roses are seen kept near the coffin carrying mortal remains of industrialist Ratan Tata at the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) as visitors pay their last respects ahead of its cremation in Mumbai on October 10, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

Veteran BJP leader L.K. Advani on Thursday (October 10, 2024) said among the Indian business houses, he has admired Tatas the most due to the immense dedication, vision and integrity with which Ratan Tata steered the group to glory for many decades.

Ratan Tata death LIVE updates: President Murmu, PM Modi lead tributes as nation mourns business tycoon

Tata, the former Tata Group chairman who transformed a staid group into India's largest and most influential conglomerate, breathed his last in Mumbai on Wednesday night. He was 86.

In Pictures: When Ratan Tata scaled Bengaluru skies

In his condolence message, the former deputy prime minister said Tata left an indelible mark on the Indian industry. He was one of the giants of the industry, Advani added.

"He indeed proved to be a worthy successor of the very inspiring late Shri J.R.D Tata, with whom I had the opportunity to interact with on numerous occasions," Mr. Advani said.

The BJP stalwart said his last communication with Tata was in February this year when he received a "warm letter" from him after being conferred with Bharat Ratna.

His warmth, generosity and kindness had always been very endearing, he said.

"The nation will remain indebted to Shri Ratan Tata -- he was truly a legend. May his soul rest in peace. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and innumerable admirers," the 96-year-old leader said.

Published - October 10, 2024 01:33 pm IST

Related Topics

business (general) / death

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.