Ratan Tata the benevolent, decisive business leader

With the passing away of Ratan Naval Tata (86), Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, on Wednesday (October 10, 2024), India has lost perhaps its biggest, most influential and admired business leader.

ADVERTISEMENT

No other businessperson got as much respect at death as he did which was evidenced at the NCPA grounds on Thursday. People from all segments and walks of life paid rich tributes to Mr. Tata throughout the day and his funeral was conducted at a crematorium in Worli, Mumbai.

Mr. Tata, who was Chairman of Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group, from 1990 to 2012, and again for a brief period as Interim Chairman from October 2016 to February 2017, was a multiflorous personality. He was benevolent and known for his empathy and humility.

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow LIVE updates from Ratan Tata’s funeral on October 10, 2024

Apart from being an astute industrialist and visionary business leader, he was a philanthropist who has given away most of his money for the wellbeing of the society, a backer of start-ups with innovative ideas, an animal lover, a passionate car enthusiast, a mentor to fellow countrymen and some one who nurtured scientific development and technological innovations.

As the Chairman of Tata Trusts, he enabled countless NGOs to bring about transformative social changes and leaving a mark in the society. His philanthropic work towards providing affordable cancer care is noteworthy.

Very protective

At the same time, he was very protective about the Tata Group, Tata legacy, its DNA and was ruthlessly harsh while dealing with his detractors and adversaries.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 1990 when he was chosen by JRD Tata to become his successor, he had to face steep resistance from JRD’s close confidants Russy Mody, Ajit Kerkar, Darbari Seth among others, who were leading Tata Steel, Indian Hotels (Taj Hotels) and Tata Chemicals respectively.

In a strong determination to bring the group companies under the control of the holding company and to ensure discipline, Mr. Tata had to ease out all these satraps through board room battles and by framing several policies like fixing the retirement age among others.

It took him about five to seven years to keep the house in order and then he initiated steps to rebrand Tisco and Telco as Tata Steel and Tata Motors and enhancing the brand vale of Tata. The new logo came into being and he embarked on a strategy to increase stake of Tata Sons in group companies through creeping acquisition route.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was RNT, as he was called, took the group global through strategic acquisitions of Tetley Tea, Corus Steel & Jaguar Land Rover. Whether the acquisition of Corus was prudent or not may be debatable, there is no doubt that JLR acquisition has proved beneficial for the group, especially for Tata Motors.

RNT, who was a mechanical engineer, took charge and ushered in a new era at Tata Motors, which from being known as a truck maker, became a leading producer of passenger cars and SUVs. The JLR DNA is now turbo charging growth at Tata Motors.

New businesses

It was he who made the group to enter various new businesses. These include telecom, retail, technology, aerospace, aviation to name a few.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2012 after turning 75, when he opted to retire, he chose Cyrus Mistry to lead the group as Chairman. In 2016, having realised he had made a mistake, ensured Mr. Mistry’s removal which led to an ugly spat and court cases. At 79, Mr. Tata took charge and leadership again and became interim chairman for four months before handing over the mantle to N. Chandrasekaran.

Now that Tata Sons as an entity is professionally managed and running effectively, who will replace Mr. Tata at Tata Trusts is a question mark. Mr. Tata was its chairman for decades and full time since retirement. The chairmanship of Tata Trusts assumes importance as the trusts collectively hold 66% equity of Tata Sons.

Though a formal announcement is awaited, it is believed that the trustees, mainly the most influence ones — Vijay Singh and Venu Srinivasan — and Noel Tata’s family will decide who the next chief would be. Mr. Noel Tata is RNT’s half-brother and brother-in-law of Shapoor Mistry and the late Cyrus Mistry. The Mistry family controls 18% stake in Tata Sons and may be having a say in the matter, people familiar with the issue said.

Leah Tata, Maya Tata, Neville Tata, the three children of Noel Tata, believed to be the successor of RNT at Tata Trusts are Trustees in multiple trusts that form the Tata Trusts.

An interim chairman is expected to be appointed before the leadership issue is decided. Tata family members have had held the leadership of Tata Trusts historically. RNT was having both the chairmanships of Tata Trusts and Tata Sons simultaneously.

Irrespective of the outcome, Mr. Tata would remain an inspiration for generations. Two years ago, while speaking about old age and aloofness that grips senior citizens, Mr. Tata had said, “You do not mind getting old until you get old, and you find a different world.” And he meant it.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.