Ratan Tata, chairman emeritus of the Tata Group, said on Monday (October 7, 2024) that he was undergoing age-related medical investigations and that rumours circulating about his health were unfounded.

"There is no cause for concern. I remain in good spirits," Mr. Tata, 86, said in posts on social media and in a statement released on his behalf.

