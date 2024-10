Ratan Tata, chairman emeritus of the Tata Group, said on Monday (October 7, 2024) that he was undergoing age-related medical investigations and that rumours circulating about his health were unfounded.

Thank you for thinking of me 🤍 pic.twitter.com/MICi6zVH99 — Ratan N. Tata (@RNTata2000) October 7, 2024

"There is no cause for concern. I remain in good spirits," Mr. Tata, 86, said in posts on social media and in a statement released on his behalf.