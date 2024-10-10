ADVERTISEMENT

Ratan Tata remained inspirational with unique thinking and work: RSS chief Bhagwat

Published - October 10, 2024 11:58 am IST - Nagpur

‘Even after touching many heights, his style of simplicity and humility will remain exemplary,’ says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

PTI

Mourners gather around the coffin carrying mortal remains of industrialist Ratan Tata at the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) to pay their respects ahead of its cremation in Mumbai on October 10, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday (October 10, 2024) condoled the demise of veteran industrialist Ratan Tata, saying he remained inspirational with his unique thinking and work.

“Even after touching many heights, his style of simplicity and humility will remain exemplary,” Mr. Bhagwat said in a post on X.

Tata, 86, died in a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday (October 9, 2024) night. With his demise, India has lost an invaluable gem, Mr. Bhagwat said.

Ratan Tata's contribution to India's development journey will remain memorable, the RSS chief said.

"He established many excellent standards in important sectors of the industry along with new and effective initiatives. His continuous cooperation and participation remained in all types of works in the interest of the society," he said.

"Be it the issue of national unity and security or any aspect of development or the welfare of working employees, Ratan ji remained inspirational with his unique thinking and work," Mr. Bhagwat said.

"We offer our humble and heartfelt tribute to him and pray that God grants peace to the departed soul," he added.

Ratan Tata met Mr. Bhagwat at the RSS headquarters in Maharashtra's Nagpur on April 18, 2019. It was the industrialist's second visit to the Sangh headquarters.

Prior to that, Tata first visited the RSS headquarters on December 28, 2016, his 79th birthday, while he was locked in a bitter boardroom battle with ousted Tata Group chairman Cyrus Mistry.

