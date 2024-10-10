GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ratan Tata remained inspirational with unique thinking and work: RSS chief Bhagwat

‘Even after touching many heights, his style of simplicity and humility will remain exemplary,’ says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

Published - October 10, 2024 11:58 am IST - Nagpur

PTI
Mourners gather around the coffin carrying mortal remains of industrialist Ratan Tata at the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) to pay their respects ahead of its cremation in Mumbai on October 10, 2024.

Mourners gather around the coffin carrying mortal remains of industrialist Ratan Tata at the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) to pay their respects ahead of its cremation in Mumbai on October 10, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday (October 10, 2024) condoled the demise of veteran industrialist Ratan Tata, saying he remained inspirational with his unique thinking and work.

Ratan Tata death LIVE updates: President Murmu, PM Modi lead tributes as nation mourns business tycoon

“Even after touching many heights, his style of simplicity and humility will remain exemplary,” Mr. Bhagwat said in a post on X.

Also read: Ratan Tata death | India has lost a business titan and a great humanitarian, says AP CM Chandrababu Naidu

Tata, 86, died in a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday (October 9, 2024) night. With his demise, India has lost an invaluable gem, Mr. Bhagwat said.

Ratan Tata's contribution to India's development journey will remain memorable, the RSS chief said.

"He established many excellent standards in important sectors of the industry along with new and effective initiatives. His continuous cooperation and participation remained in all types of works in the interest of the society," he said.

"Be it the issue of national unity and security or any aspect of development or the welfare of working employees, Ratan ji remained inspirational with his unique thinking and work," Mr. Bhagwat said.

"We offer our humble and heartfelt tribute to him and pray that God grants peace to the departed soul," he added.

Ratan Tata met Mr. Bhagwat at the RSS headquarters in Maharashtra's Nagpur on April 18, 2019. It was the industrialist's second visit to the Sangh headquarters.

Prior to that, Tata first visited the RSS headquarters on December 28, 2016, his 79th birthday, while he was locked in a bitter boardroom battle with ousted Tata Group chairman Cyrus Mistry.

Published - October 10, 2024 11:58 am IST

Related Topics

death / business (general) / parties and movements

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.