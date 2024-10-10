ADVERTISEMENT

Ratan Tata’s mortal remains to be kept at Mumbai’s NCPA lawns for public viewing, final rites at Worli Crematorium

Published - October 10, 2024 07:34 am IST - Mumbai

The mortal remains of Mr. Ratan. N. Tata will be taken to the NCPA Lawns, Nariman Point, Mumbai at 10:30 a.m. for members of the public to pay their last respects and homage to the departed soul

The Hindu Bureau

Industrialist Ratan Tata. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The mortal remains of the Veteran Industrialist Ratan Tata will be kept at the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) lawns in Mumbai on Thursday, October 10, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a statement, “The mortal remains of Mr Ratan N Tata will be taken to the NCPA Lawns, Nariman Point, Mumbai at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, 10th October 2024, for members of the public to pay their last respects and homage to the departed soul.”

Follow the live updates on the reactions to Ratan Tata’s death

The statement further added, “At 4:00 pm, the mortal remains will embark on its final journey to the Prayer Hall at the Worli Crematorium, Dr. E. Moses Road, Worli for the final rites.

ADVERTISEMENT

Life and times of Ratan Tata: A timeline

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government has announced a day of mourning in the State on Thursday (October 10) to pay tributes to industrialist Ratan Tata, the Chief Minister’s Office said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

A statement quoting Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said the national tricolour on government offices in Maharashtra will be flown at half-mast on October 10 as a sign of mourning.

There will be no entertainment events on Thursday, the statement said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US