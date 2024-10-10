Ratan Tata’s mortal remains to be kept at Mumbai’s NCPA lawns for public viewing, final rites at Worli Crematorium

The mortal remains of the Veteran Industrialist Ratan Tata will be kept at the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) lawns in Mumbai on Thursday, October 10, 2024.

According to a statement, “The mortal remains of Mr Ratan N Tata will be taken to the NCPA Lawns, Nariman Point, Mumbai at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, 10th October 2024, for members of the public to pay their last respects and homage to the departed soul.”

The statement further added, “At 4:00 pm, the mortal remains will embark on its final journey to the Prayer Hall at the Worli Crematorium, Dr. E. Moses Road, Worli for the final rites.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government has announced a day of mourning in the State on Thursday (October 10) to pay tributes to industrialist Ratan Tata, the Chief Minister’s Office said.

A statement quoting Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said the national tricolour on government offices in Maharashtra will be flown at half-mast on October 10 as a sign of mourning.

There will be no entertainment events on Thursday, the statement said.