GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ratan Tata’s mortal remains to be kept at Mumbai’s NCPA lawns for public viewing, final rites at Worli Crematorium

The mortal remains of Mr. Ratan. N. Tata will be taken to the NCPA Lawns, Nariman Point, Mumbai at 10:30 a.m. for members of the public to pay their last respects and homage to the departed soul

Published - October 10, 2024 07:34 am IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau
Industrialist Ratan Tata. File

Industrialist Ratan Tata. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The mortal remains of the Veteran Industrialist Ratan Tata will be kept at the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) lawns in Mumbai on Thursday, October 10, 2024.

According to a statement, “The mortal remains of Mr Ratan N Tata will be taken to the NCPA Lawns, Nariman Point, Mumbai at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, 10th October 2024, for members of the public to pay their last respects and homage to the departed soul.”

Follow the live updates on the reactions to Ratan Tata’s death

The statement further added, “At 4:00 pm, the mortal remains will embark on its final journey to the Prayer Hall at the Worli Crematorium, Dr. E. Moses Road, Worli for the final rites.

Life and times of Ratan Tata: A timeline

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government has announced a day of mourning in the State on Thursday (October 10) to pay tributes to industrialist Ratan Tata, the Chief Minister’s Office said.

A statement quoting Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said the national tricolour on government offices in Maharashtra will be flown at half-mast on October 10 as a sign of mourning.

There will be no entertainment events on Thursday, the statement said.

Published - October 10, 2024 07:34 am IST

Related Topics

death / Mumbai / Maharashtra

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.