Ratan Tata death: Every Indian is impacted today, says Suhel Seth, close aide of former Tata group chairman

In an emotional and heartfelt tribute to Ratan Tata who passed away at a Mumbai hospital late on October 9, Suhel Seth a close aide and friend remembered the veteran industrialist and business leader as a man of unparalleled decency, dignity, and compassion. As Mr. Seth struggled to hold back tears, he described Ratan Tata as a unique individual whose impact on every Indian's life cannot be overstated. "There won't be another Ratan Tata," Mr. Seth said, his voice choked with emotion. "Every Indian is impacted today... He was a different kind of man. ""There won't be another Ratan Tata...Every Indian is impacted today...I would remember him as a human being of great decency and dignity and utmost compassion. Great inspiration, a great moral compass. Someone who lives his life with such courage, fortitude and love for the country. I don't think there won't be another Ratan Tata...He was a different kind of a man..." Mr. Seth told ANI.

Mr. Seth highlighted Mr. Tata's remarkable character, citing his courage, fortitude, and love for the country as qualities that inspired countless individuals. "It's not about what Ratan Tata achieved in business," Mr. Seth emphasized, "but the man himself - his humanity, his staff, his business - everything was exceptional.""What he will leave in India is a great character, humanism and a legacy that people will love to follow...He defined every Indian," Mr. Seth added.

Further Mr. Seth shared heartfelt anecdotes to showcase Tata's exceptional character.He recalled how Mr. Tata ensured that every human being, regardless of their background or ability, was treated with dignity. This was evident when Tata instructed the Taj Hotel to install braille characters in all elevators, making the space more accessible for specially-abled individuals."He would never treat any human being lesser than himself...Many years ago, when we were at the Taj here, he said what are we doing for specially-abled people. Then, the Taj started putting all elevators with braille characters...After 26/11, every person who lost his life and their families were grieved by Ratan Tata. They don't make them like this anymore...He was a true nationalist without being jingoistic," Mr. Seth said.

Sharing lesser-known facets of the legendary industrialist's personality, Suhel Seth said that Ratan Tata's travels were marked by a playful sense of humor and exceptional mimicry skills."When he used to travel, he was a great prankster, he had a great sense of humour, he would loving playing a prank, he was an outstanding mimic, so these are things that people don't know...no matter where he was you knew there is going to be a lot of fun, discency and this man with great character," he said.

He further emphasised that there is not one else who is more deserving of Bharat Ratna than Ratan Tata in the country or world."I have tweeted today that there is no one else who is more deserving of Bharat Ratna than him in country or world. I have also tagged PM Modi," Mr. Seth said.

The mortal remains of Ratan Tata, draped in the national flag, has been kept at National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) lawns for the public to pay last respects. As per a statement from Tata Trust, the mortal remains of Ratan Tata will be taken on its final journey at 4 pm today. "We will request the members of the public to enter NCPA Lawns from Gate 3 and the exit will be at Gate 2. There will be no parking available at the premises. At 4 pm, the mortal remains will embark on its final journey to the Prayer Hall at the Worli Crematorium, Dr E Moses Road, Worli for the final rites," the statement said. Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus, Tata Sons, passed away at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai aged 86 on Wednesday (October 9, 2024).

Rata Tata, born on December 28, 1937, in Mumbai, was the Chairman of Ratan Tata Trust and Dorabji Tata Trust, two of the largest private-sector-promoted philanthropic trusts in India. He was the Chairman of Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group, from 1991 until his retirement in 2012. Then he was appointed Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons. He was honoured with the country's second-highest civilian award, the Padma Vibhushan, in 2008.

