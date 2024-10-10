Ratan Tata death: Amit Shah says former Tata group chairman’s legacy to guide people in industry

Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid a heartfelt tribute to veteran industrialist Ratan Tata on Thursday (October 10, 2024) remembering him as a respected figure not just in India but globally. Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus, Tata Sons, passed away at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai aged 86 on Wednesday (October 9, 2024).

Mr. Shah acknowledged Tata's remarkable leadership in transforming the Tata Group, particularly during a pivotal time when change was crucial. "Shri Ratan Tata passed away yesterday. I extend my heartfelt tributes to him. He was a respected industrialist not just in India but the world. He took on leadership of Tata Group at a time when it was important for the Tata Group to make changes," Mr. Shah said.

He noted that the legacy of veteran industralist will continue to inspire and guide professionals in the industry."He transformed the way of working and the many businesses of Tata Group. The business group under the leadership of Ratan Tata ji did a lot of work in many other areas including education and cancer treatment. Ratan Tata's legacy will guide people in the industry," the Home Minister added.

Amit Shah will also attend the last rites of Ratan Tata at National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) lawns in south Mumbai. Meanwhile, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also paid tribute to Ratan Tata saying that the loss can never be compensated. "This loss can never be compensated. The country will always miss him. I pay my tributes to him," CM Patel said. The mortal remains of Ratan Tata, draped in the national flag, has been kept at National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) lawns for the public to pay last respects.

As per a statement from Tata Trust, the mortal remains of Ratan Tata will be taken on its final journey at 4 pm today. Ratan Tata, born on December 28, 1937, in Mumbai, was the Chairman of Ratan Tata Trust and Dorabji Tata Trust, two of the largest private-sector-promoted philanthropic trusts in India. He was the Chairman of Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group, from 1991 until his retirement in 2012. Then he was appointed Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons. He was honoured with the country's second-highest civilian award, the Padma Vibhushan, in 2008.

