Ratan Naval Tata (1937-2024): Life and times in pictures

Ratan Tata became the chairman of Tata group in 1991. Tata received the baton J. R. D. Tata, his uncle, to an empire made-up of a disparate set of companies united only by name, literally.

(From left) Ratan Tata, Chairman, Tata Sons with Executive Vice-President P. A. Vandrevala and CEO of TCS S. Ramadurai at the inauguration of TCS' Sholinganallur facility near Chennai on March 25, 1999.

Ratan Tata with K.B.Dadiseth, the then Director of Indian Hotels Company Limited in Mumbai on August 26, 2000. The IHCL is the holding company for Tatas hotel business, which includes flagship Taj and affordable Ginger Hotels.

Ratan Tata with former West Bengal Chief Minister and Communist veteran Jyoti Basu on August 30, 2000. The Tatas had big plans to manufacture their affordable car Nano in West Bengal’s Singur. However, it failed after massive protests on land acquisition. Tata Nano was eventually rolled out from Sanand in Gujarat, and the Left Front lost power in the State.

Ratan Tata with CEO N.srinath, CEO of Tata Internet Services Limited at a press conference to announce the launch of Tata Nova Internet Services in Mumbai on March 1, 2001. Poineers in all

The former Union Minister for tourism and culture Ananth Kumar and Ratan Tata, exchanging the MoU signed for the upgradation of facilities at the Taj Mahal in New Delhi on June 21, 2001.

The former Union Minister for Information Technology and Communications Dayanidhi Maran (left), with Ratan Tata, and the Chairman of Videsh Sanchar Nigam Limited (VSNL) Subodh Bhargava (right), at the TGN - VSNL integration ceremony in New Delhi on July 28, 2005.

Former President Pratibha Patil presenting the Padma Vibhushan Award to Ratan Naval Tata during the presentation of Padma Awards at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on May 10, 2008.

Ratan Tata, Chairman, Tata Motors, handing over the key of the first Nano car to Ashok Vichare and his family, in Mumbai on July 17, 2009. The Tata Nano, popularly called “1 lakh car”, was considered the “cheapest car”. It failed to impress the Indians and overall sales did not meet the expected target.

Ratan Tata group went in F/A 18 Super Hornet during the AERO INDIA 2011 at Yelahanka Airforce Station in Bangalore on February 10, 2011. Ratan Tata was a trained pilot and he had licenses to fly both jets and helicopters, showing his ever-growing passion towards aviation all his life.

Ratan Tata at the unveiling of world's first ever gold jewellery car by Goldplus, a jewellery brand by Titan Industries in Mumbai on September 19, 2011.

Ratan Tata seen at the Jaguar stall at the Auto Expo 2012, in New Delhi on January 05, 2012. The Tata Group has scripted one of the most fabulous turnarounds in the auto industry and has been able to position the marquee British brands as formidable entities in the fiercely competitive global car market.

Ratan Tata being felicitated by Dr. Harshad Mangaldas Punjani while the Chief of and RSS Chief, Mohan Bhagwat applauds at an event organised by the Nana Palkar Smriti Samiti in Mumbai on August 24, 2018. Tata first visited the RSS headquarters on December 28, 2016, his 79th birthday, while he was locked in a bitter boardroom battle with ousted Tata Group chairman Cyrus Mistry.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets Ratan Tata after his inaugural speech at 8th Global Summit in Gujarat on January 10, 2017. When Mr. Modi took over the rein in 2017, Ratan Tata was one of the business men to support the government. In 2015, Ratan Tata said, “there’s a great deal of hope in the inspirational leadership of Modi.”

Ratan Tata praying to Dwajasthambam at Tirumala temple on August 31, 2018

Industrialist Ratan Tata and Founder of Good Fellows Shantanu Naidu during the launch of India’s first companion start up for elders “Good fellows” at Taj President in Mumbai on August 16, 2022.