Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena chief shot dead in Jaipur

As per initial reports, four people entered a house where Gogamedi was present and opened fire at him, say police

December 05, 2023 03:40 pm | Updated 03:40 pm IST - Jaipur

PTI
Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena’s president Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi (file)

Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena’s president Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi (file) | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

Right-wing group Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena's president Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi was shot dead by unidentified assailants here on December 5 (Tuesday), the police said.

According to the police, the incident took place in the Shyam Nagar area on Tuesday.

"As per initial reports, four people entered a house where Gogamedi was present and opened fire at him. One of Gogamedi's security personnel and another person were injured in the firing," Rajasthan Director General of Police (DGP) Umesh Mishra told PTI.

Jaipur Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph told PTI that Gogamedi was rushed to a private hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

