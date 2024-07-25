GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Rashtrapati Bhavan’s Durbar and Ashok Halls renamed ‘Ganatantra Mandap’ and ‘Ashok Mandap’ 

President Droupadi Murmu renamed two of the important halls of Rashtrapati Bhavan — 'Durbar Hall' and 'Ashok Hall' — as 'Ganatantra Mandap' and 'Ashok Mandap'

Updated - July 25, 2024 04:32 pm IST

Published - July 25, 2024 04:26 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
In this combo of pictures, Rashtrapati Bhavan's iconic 'Durbar Hall' (left) and 'Ashok Hall' (right) have been renamed as 'Ganatantra Mandap' and 'Ashok Mandap' respectively, in New Delhi on July 25, 2024.

In this combo of pictures, Rashtrapati Bhavan’s iconic ‘Durbar Hall’ (left) and ‘Ashok Hall’ (right) have been renamed as ‘Ganatantra Mandap’ and ‘Ashok Mandap’ respectively, in New Delhi on July 25, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Venues for different ceremonial functions, Rashtrapati Bhavan's iconic 'Durbar Hall' and 'Ashok Hall' were on July 25 renamed 'Ganatantra Mandap' and 'Ashok Mandap', respectively.

Rashtrapati Bhavan, the office and the residence of the president of India, is a symbol of the nation, and an invaluable heritage of the people.

"Continuous efforts are being made to make it more accessible to people. There has been a consistent endeavour to make the ambience of the Rashtrapati Bhavan reflective of the Indian cultural values and ethos," a statement issued by the President's Secretariat said.

Accordingly, President Droupadi Murmu is pleased to rename two of the important halls of Rashtrapati Bhavan — 'Durbar Hall' and 'Ashok Hall' — as 'Ganatantra Mandap' and 'Ashok Mandap', respectively, it said.

'Durbar Hall' is the venue of important ceremonies and celebrations such as the presentation of national awards.

"The term 'Durbar' refers to courts and assemblies of Indian rulers and the British. It lost relevance after India became a Republic, that is, 'Ganatantra'. The concept of 'Ganatantra' is deeply rooted in Indian society since the ancient times, making 'Ganatantra Mandap' an apt name for the venue," the statement said.

'Ashok Hall' was originally a ballroom. "The word 'Ashok' connotes someone who is 'free from all sufferings' or is 'bereft of any sorrow'," the statement said. Also, 'Ashoka' refers to Emperor Ashok, a symbol of unity and peaceful co-existence, it said.

"The national emblem of the Republic of India is the lion capital of Ashok from Sarnath. The word also refers to the Ashok tree, which has deep significance in Indian religious traditions as well as arts and culture. Renaming 'Ashok Hall' as 'Ashok Mandap' brings uniformity in language and removes the traces of anglicisation while upholding the key values associated with the word 'Ashok'," it said.

Taking a dig at the renaming, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi said, “There is no concept of Durbar but there is a concept of Shahenshah.”

