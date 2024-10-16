GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Rashmika Mandanna is national ambassador to promote cyber safety

The actor was a victim of a deepfake video posted online on the Internet last year, sparking discussions about digital safety

Updated - October 16, 2024 11:14 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Actor Rashmika Mandanna has been appointed as the national brand ambassador of the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), an initiative of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India to combat cyber crimes.

Last year, Rashmika Mandanna was a victim of a deepfake video posted online on the Internet, sparking discussions about digital safety.

Awareness on deepfake tech, cyber bullying and others

As the ambassador, Ms. Rashmika will spearhead nationwide cyber awareness campaigns designed to inform the public about cyber crimes including deepfake technology, malicious AI-created content, cyber bullying, financial frauds and other online scams. The actor has 44.2 million followers on Instagram and 4.9 million followers on X.

Cyber Dost, the cyber safety and cyber security awareness handle maintained by the MHA, welcomed Ms. Rashmika as the national brand ambassador of I4C. “Excited to be onboard the pan-India star @iamRashmika as I4C’s National Brand Ambassador. We are joining forces to fortify India’s digital landscape, we’ll tackle cybercrimes head on,” read a post on X.

Talking about her new role, the actor said, “Sometime back, my deepfake video was shared on social media, which was and is a cyber crime. After this incident, I decided to take a stand against cyber crime and spread awareness. I am happy to get support from the Indian government. Cyber criminals target everyone in different ways. As the brand ambassador of I4C, I will keep spreading awareness against cyber crimes.”

The I4C was set up by the MHA to provide a framework and eco-system for law-enforcement agencies to deal with cyber crime in a coordinated and comprehensive manner.

Published - October 16, 2024 11:12 am IST

