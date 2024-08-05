Rare opportunity for craftsmen of Kashmir to trace their roots, enhance their skills

The people at House of Ali Shah, the 164-year-old shawl and carpet brand in Srinagar, are delighted that Kashmir’s craft traditions are being recognised formally, at an international level. In June, the World Crafts Council (WCC) named Srinagar a World Craft City, one of now four in India, and among 60 around the globe. WCC will hold a knowledge exchange programme for artisans from Kashmir with cities that influenced the craft aesthetic here centuries ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mehboob Iqbal Shah — a co-founder of the interpretation centre Artisane Art and Cultural Centre, which is a part of House of Ali Shah — is hopeful about “an aesthetic and design upscaling” of Valley artisans after the WCC’s inclusion.

“Our family is full of stories about how craft and craftsmen reached Srinagar many centuries ago. The World Craft City tag is a rare opportunity for craftsmen to trace their roots and enhance their skills,” Mr. Shah said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Saad al-Qaddumi, president of the WCC AISBL, headquartered at Kuwait, announced the inclusion of Srinagar after an evaluation of craft clusters in June this year. On his maiden visit to Kashmir last week, he met local craftspeople in and outside Srinagar. “It was my first trip to Kashmir and the capital Srinagar. Craft in Kashmir is not limited to pashmina shawls. A new world opened to me during my visit to woodcarving, rug-making, and papier mâché clusters,” al-Qaddumi said, at the Artisane Art and Cultural Centre.

Kashmir, once a trading hub on the Silk Route, got cut off from Persia and Central Asia after the concretisation of borders post-1947. The WCC’s move to include Srinagar has opened up a rare window to trace the centuries-old craft influences in the region.

The WCC plans to “bring together artisans with similar culture and specialisation, So that they benefit from each other, both culturally and technically. This is the only beginning,” Mr. al-Qaddumi said.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Department of Handicrafts, Srinagar is home to 20,822 craftsmen within the municipal limits of the city. The Directorate of Economics and Statistics suggested that the total production of handicraft-related goods in J&K stood at ₹2,650 crore in 2023.

Jaipur, Mamallapuram, and Mysore are the other World Craft Cities in India. Internationally, Bukhara in Uzbekistan, Lalitpur in Nepal, Gualaceo in Ecuador, and La Bisbal d’Empordà, in Spain are some of the cities abroad. Five centuries ago, craftsmen from Iran travelled to Kashmir, bringing with them crafts such as zanjan, filigree, shiraz, chador, shab, and many more.

According to an Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage-Kashmir (INTACH-Kashmir) report submitted to the WCC earlier this year, Srinagar, the summer capital of J&K, is one of the ancient cities of South Asia with a continuously recorded history of about 1,500 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Located on the historic Shahra-e-Abresham (Silk Route) the city generated a wealth of ideas related to arts and crafts and facilitated exchange of activities in trade, cultural practices, and scientific knowledge. Historically, the city has a legacy as a trade-based land, whose products like shawls and carpets have been internationally recognised,” Saleem Beg, INTACH-Kashmir chapter, said.

He said Srinagar represented a unique urban setting showcasing a marked synthesis between the built heritage, the natural surrounding landscape, and their creative representation in the city’s associated crafts.

“The brand ‘Cashmere’ and the motif paisley are internationally recognized symbols of the city’s distinct artistic identity. This rich tradition survives today in the form of 10 different crafts, seven of which have received the unique Geographical Indication (GI) recognition,” Mr. Beg said.

According to the INTACH report, the carpet history of Kashmir dates back to the period of the Sufi Saint and scholar, Sayyid Ali Hamdani of Persia who visited Srinagar in the late 14th century AD.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.