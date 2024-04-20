GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Raped and murdered after her Class 10 exam, Assam girl posthumously secures first division

The body of the girl, from a poor family, was found near the New Bongaigaon Railway Market on March 8, four days after the exams ended

April 20, 2024 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - GUWAHATI

Rahul Karmakar
The Hindu illustration photo.

The Hindu illustration photo.

GUWAHATI

A 16-year-old girl who was raped and murdered soon after Assam’s Class 10 exams ended on March 4 was among the 1,05,873 students who secured a first division, according to the results announced by the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) on April 20

The parents of the girl had lodged a police complaint after she went missing on March 5. Her body was found in a pool of blood near the New Bongaigaon Railway Market on the night of March 8.

“A few days after her exams, she was raped and killed by a criminal, who brutally crushed her dreams and aspirations. Her parents called to say they are proud of her,” Miguel Das Queah, a Guwahati-based child rights activist said.

Crushed dreams

The parents of the girl said she had wanted to be a police officer and they tried to fulfil her dreams although they could barely afford her education.

“We know she is celebrating the fruits of her hard work, wherever she is,” a parent said.

The girl’s death had triggered a wave of protests, with the police forced to put up barricades in parts of western Assam’s Bongaigaon town. Investigation led to the arrest of a youth who had allegedly abducted the girl, held her captive and raped her, along with his friends.

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said that 75.7% of 4,17,078 students cleared the Class 10 exams. “The results were declared within 45 days of conducting the exams,” he said.

While 77.28% of the boys cleared the exams, the success rate of the girls was 74.41%. Transgender students had the highest success rate of 80%.

Related Topics

sexual assault & rape / Assam

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.