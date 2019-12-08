National

Rape, POCSO case probes should be completed in 2 months, says Ravi Shankar Prasad

Union Law and Justice Minister. File

Union Law and Justice Minister. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

more-in

Prasad’s comment came in the backdrop of nation-wide outrage over the alleged rape and murder cases at Hyderabad and Unnao.

Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Sunday said he would write to chief ministers and high court chief justices of all the states to complete investigation into cases of rape and those registered under the POCSO Act in two months.

“Trial of such cases should also be completed within six months,” the Union Law and Justice Minister said.

“I am going to write letters to all the chief ministers urging them to complete the investigation within two months in rape and POCSO cases,” Mr. Prasad told reporters.

“Incidents of rape and crimes against women are unfortunate and highly condemnable,” Mr. Prasad said.

“I will also write to the chief justices of all the high courts to dispose of expeditiously all cases relating to rape and POCSO pending in the Fast Track Courts,” he said.

Mr. Prasad’s comment came in the backdrop of nation-wide outrage over the alleged rape and murder cases at Hyderabad and Unnao.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics National
judiciary (system of justice)
justice and rights
laws
crime, law and justice
sexual assault & rape
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 8, 2019 7:35:41 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/rape-pocso-case-probes-should-be-completed-in-2-months-says-ravi-shankar-prasad/article30238217.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY