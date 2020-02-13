Rape accused ends life in Manipur jail

Sheikh Waris (24), a youth accused of raping and murdering a Muslim girl student on January 25, reportedly committed suicide at the maximum security Central Jail at Sajiwa in the Imphal East district in the early hours of Wednesday.

The Mayang Imphal Police arrested him on January 31 as the main suspect in the rape and murder of the girl student. The accused had been remanded to judicial custody. Police sources said that Waris had confessed to the crime of raping and murdering the victim.

However, the elder brother of the deceased, Mohammad Habibula, said, “The family had handed the boy to the Superintendent of Police of the Imphal West district. On hearing the news of his death, we had gone to the jail. We found that his eyes were blindfolded and his hands were bound in the front by a towel. His legs were found touching the floor. Since a man could not have committed suicide in this manner, we are demanding a proper inquiry.”

There have been demands from the student community for solving the case.

