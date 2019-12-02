Rape accused arrested after victim ends life in Odisha

The police on Sunday arrested three persons including Soumya Ranjan Sahu, prime accused a in rape case where the victim reportedly committed suicide in Mayurbhanj district.

The Odisha government placed a police officer under suspension since he did not initiate investigation into the allegation of rape.

The victim, identified as a lecturer in a college at Rairangpur, had submitted a complaint that she had been raped by a relative in neighbouring Keonjhar district. Though the complaint was lodged on October 30, neither was an arrest made nor any medical test conducted.

The lecturer’s body was found hanging inside her hostel room on Saturday evening. Family members of the victim, however, alleged that she had been murdered.