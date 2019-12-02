Rape accused arrested after victim ends life in Odisha

The police on Sunday arrested three persons including Soumya Ranjan Sahu, prime accused a in rape case where the victim reportedly committed suicide in Mayurbhanj district.
The Odisha government placed a police officer under suspension since he did not initiate investigation into the allegation of rape.
The victim, identified as a lecturer in a college at Rairangpur, had submitted a complaint that she had been raped by a relative in neighbouring Keonjhar district. Though the complaint was lodged on October 30, neither was an arrest made nor any medical test conducted.
The lecturer’s body was found hanging inside her hostel room on Saturday evening. Family members of the victim, however, alleged that she had been murdered.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.