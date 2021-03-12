Ranveer Singh Bittu to work as Congress leader in Lok Sabha

New Delhi

Lok Sabha member Ranveer Singh Bittu from Punjab will be functioning as the Congress’ leader in the Lower House for the remaining period of the current session as Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury will be busy in West Bengal because of the Assembly election.

His deputy Gaurav Gogoi and Chief Whip K. Suresh are also busy with the Assembly polls in Assam and Kerala respectively.

