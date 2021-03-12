National

Ranveer Singh Bittu to work as Congress leader in Lok Sabha

Lok Sabha member Ranveer Singh Bittu from Punjab will be functioning as the Congress’ leader in the Lower House for the remaining period of the current session as Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury will be busy in West Bengal because of the Assembly election.

His deputy Gaurav Gogoi and Chief Whip K. Suresh are also busy with the Assembly polls in Assam and Kerala respectively.

Related Topics
Indian National Congress
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 12, 2021 2:13:58 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/ranveer-singh-bittu-to-work-as-congress-leader-in-lok-sabha/article34048335.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY