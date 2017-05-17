Ransomware attack intensifies in Gujarat

As ransomware cyber attack continues, more networks of Gujarat government came under attack on the second day with virus spreading in many districts where government office computers were infected with virus.

On Tuesday, computers in government offices in Bharuch, Amreli, Patan, Ahmedabad and Anand were found infected with ransonware, forcing the state authorities to start upgrading their systems and networks by installing anti virus softwares.

According to sources, various departments and agencies affected by the virus include the police stations, anti-corruption bureau network, collector offices, registrar offices, regional transport offices and civil hospitals in Gandhinagar and Godhara.

GSWAN

However, the government has asked all departments and agencies to use only GSWAN (Gujarat State Wide Area Network), a statewide IT network set up by the state.

So far, 137 complaints have been received by the government from departments and agencies regarding cyber attack on computers.

On Monday over a hundred computers of various departments of Gujarat government were affected by the ransomware attack and as a result, IT services were halted or crashed in several district collectors and police stations and other agencies.

As a precaution, the government issued an alert to switch off the computers and IT networks till the anti-virus systems are installed in the entire system and all digital networks. The state IT department and State Crime Record Bureau (SCRB) have issued advisories to all departments and agencies to install a security patch and upgrade the systems before using them.

'Private firms free from attack'

Meanwhile, no private company in the state has so far reported or complained of cyber intrusion in their respective networks.

However, cyber experts said that the private firms have avoided reporting complaints and instead they have been upgrading their networks to prevent cyber security breach on their systems.

Meanwhile, Ahmedabad crime branch had developed anti virus software which once installed in the network, protects all data and systems. The crime branch has also asked citizens to report any virus intrusion in their system, which can not only damage the networks but can also Security of financial transactions carried out digitally.