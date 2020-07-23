Ranjan Gogoi nominated to House panel on external affairs

Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi who recently entered the Rajya Sabha has been nominated as a member of the Parliamentary Committee on External Affairs, while former Prime Minister Deve Gowda finds a place in the committee on railways.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu finalised the selection of members on Thursday, a day after 45 members took oath.

Former Congress parliamentarians who have now joined the BJP, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Bhubaneshwar Kalita, have been placed in the committee on human resource development. BJP leader from Maharashtra Vinay Sahasrabuddhe has been selected to head this committee.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar retains his place on the defence committee, while former Congress floor leader of Lok Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, is in the committee on commerce. Former Railway Minister Dinesh Trivedi, who as a Lok Sabha MP was in the Parliamentary Committee on Finance, is now in the committee on home affairs. JMM leader Shibu Soren is in the committee on coal and steel.

These nominations came a day after 45 of the 61 newly elected members took oath in the Rajya Sabha. The remaining 16 can attend the meetings of their committees only after they take oath.