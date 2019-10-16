Rangdum monastery in Kargil likely to become a monument of national importance

A Buddhist monastery in Ladakh in Kargil district could soon be given Central protection as the Archaeological Survey of India on Tuesday invited objections or suggestions on declaring the Rangdum monastery a monument of national importance.

Last month, Tourism and Culture Minister Prahlad Singh Patel had visited Leh to look into the opportunities for expansion of tourism in Ladakh. According to sources, the Centre was looking at bringing more monuments in the region under protection, after its decision to split Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories — J&K and Ladakh.

While that decision comes into effect on October 31, the ASI’s notification on Tuesday gave notice for declaring the Rangdum Monastery in “District Kargil, Union Territory Ladakh” a monument of national importance. The ASI invited comments till two months from the notification, after which the monastery could be declared to be of national importance, making it a Centrally-protected site.

According to the Kargil district administration’s website, the 18th century monastery is “perched picturesquely on a top of a hillock like an ancient fort”. Apart from the monastery, the Rangdum locality, located 130 km from Kargil town, also serves as the base for various trekking routes, the website says.