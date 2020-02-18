Randaamoozham: Court stays proceedings on writer’s petition against director

The Supreme Court on Monday stayed proceedings on a plea filed by noted Malayalam author M.T. Vasudevan Nair against film director Sreekumar Menon in a case relating to the making of his work Randaamoozham into a movie.

A Bench of Justices Indu Malhotra and Ajay Rastogi issued notice to Mr. Nair on an appeal by Mr. Menon. The court listed the case for hearing after four weeks.

The apex court had stayed the proceedings before the Kozhikode Munsiff Court. The duo had signed an agreement to make the work into a film in 2014. Mr. Nair first approached the Munsiff court complaining that his work had still not made it to the silver screen even after five years. He sought his script back.

Though Mr. Menon sought an amicable settlement through arbitration, his appeals in the Fast Track Court as well as in the High Court failed and the case was sent back to the Munsiff Court. Mr. Menon then moved the Supreme Court.