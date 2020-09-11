Ramvilas Paswan says son Chirag can decide on LJP continuing in NDA

In a tweet, he denies reports about his illness, claiming that he was admitted to hospital for a routine check-up

As the Lok Jan Shakti Party (LJP) grapples with the question of continuing in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ahead of Bihar Assembly polls, its top leader and Union Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Ramvilas Paswan on Friday said he had been hospitalised and that he stood by any decision taken by his son Chirag Paswan, who heads the party.

In an earlier tweet, Mr. Paswan denied reports about his illness, claiming that he had been admitted to hospital for a routine check-up. He did not reveal the nature of his illness. He suffers from a pre-existing heart condition for which he had undergone surgery a few years ago.

In a series of tweets, he said his health started deteriorating some time ago during the COVID-19 pandemic but he did not go to a hospital because he, as food minister, had to fulfil his responsibilities. “There was no laxity in the work. I continuously served the country as food minister and made every effort to ensure food reaches on time everywhere,” he wrote. He said he was prodded by his son to go to hospital after he realised that he was unwell.

The State Parliamentary Board of the LJP recently authorised Mr. Chirag Paswan to take a call on whether it should remain in the NDA or contest alone.

Mr. Ramvilas Paswan said, “I stand firmly with every decision of his. I am confident that with his youthful thinking, Chirag will take the party and Bihar to new heights”.

Since his son took over as party president, Mr. Ramvilas Paswan has refrained from speaking on party matters. The only political comment that he made in the last few months has been to express his commitment towards Prime Minister Narenda Modi. The LJP on the same lines has been saying that it has no problem with the BJP. It, however, does not want to fight the polls in alliance with the JD(U). Though, in his capacity as Food Minister, Mr. Ramvilas Paswan did pull up the Bihar government on gaps in allocated quota under the National Food Security Act and the actual use by the State.