Ramesh Chandra Joshi takes charge as CBI's Chief Information Officer

28 December 2020 19:12 IST

Senior Indian Information Service (IIS) officer Ramesh Chandra Joshi became the new face of the CBI for interactions with the media by taking charge as its chief information officer, a post lying vacant since March, on Monday.

A 1993-batch IIS officer, Mr Joshi was posted as the additional director general of the government's Press Information Bureau (PIB), from where he was handpicked for the high-pressure job at the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Mr Joshi (55), who has handled crucial positions in the PIB and the erstwhile Directorate of Advertising and Visual Publicity (DAVP), may bring a new outlook at the CBI, which does not have any presence on social media unlike the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and relies mostly on its spokespersons to communicate with the media.

Since the then CBI Chief Information Officer Nitin Wakankar moved to the PIB on March 13, the post was lying vacant, with its charge being looked after by Press Information Officer RK Gaur.