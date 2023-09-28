ADVERTISEMENT

Ramesh Bidhuri-Danish Ali row | Lok Sabha Speaker refers complaints to Privileges Committee

September 28, 2023 05:11 pm | Updated 05:12 pm IST - New Delhi

The Chair has sent all these complaints to the Privileges Committee headed by BJP MP Sunil Kumar Singh, say sources

PTI

A combo picture of BSP’s Danish Ali (left) and BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri. Photos: PTI and Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has referred MPs’ complaints on the issue involving BJP member Ramesh Bidhuri’s use of objectionable words against BSP’s Danish Ali to the Privileges Committee, sources said on September 28.

While Mr. Ali and several other Opposition MPs, including Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and DMK’s Kanimozhi, demanded action against Mr. Bidhuri, several BJP parliamentarians like Nishikant Dubey said the BSP member “incited” the South Delhi MP when he speaks in the House and urged the Speaker to look into this aspect as well.

Also read: BJP MP Bidhuri meets party president Nadda

ALSO READ
U.P. Congress chief meets BSP MP Danish Ali amid talk of possible entry into grand old party

Sources said the Chair has sent all these complaints to the Privileges Committee headed by BJP MP Sunil Kumar Singh.

In a post on X, Mr. Dubey thanked the Speaker for referring the matter to the committee.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“It was possible because the BJP has a majority in Lok Sabha,” he said, as he cited several previous incidents to assert that no committee was formed to probe these issues and nor was anyone punished.

In this context, Mr. Dubey alleged that the RJD-JD(U)-Congress members were engaged in a fight involving shoes and microphones in 2006, Sonia Gandhi was involved in an incident in 2012 besides the commotion and injuries to parliamentarians in 2014 during the creation of Telangana as a separate State.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

politics

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US