HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ramesh Bidhuri-Danish Ali row | Lok Sabha Speaker refers complaints to Privileges Committee

The Chair has sent all these complaints to the Privileges Committee headed by BJP MP Sunil Kumar Singh, say sources

September 28, 2023 05:11 pm | Updated 05:12 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
A combo picture of BSP’s Danish Ali (left) and BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri. Photos: PTI and Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

A combo picture of BSP’s Danish Ali (left) and BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri. Photos: PTI and Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has referred MPs’ complaints on the issue involving BJP member Ramesh Bidhuri’s use of objectionable words against BSP’s Danish Ali to the Privileges Committee, sources said on September 28.

While Mr. Ali and several other Opposition MPs, including Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and DMK’s Kanimozhi, demanded action against Mr. Bidhuri, several BJP parliamentarians like Nishikant Dubey said the BSP member “incited” the South Delhi MP when he speaks in the House and urged the Speaker to look into this aspect as well.

Also read: BJP MP Bidhuri meets party president Nadda

ALSO READ
U.P. Congress chief meets BSP MP Danish Ali amid talk of possible entry into grand old party

Sources said the Chair has sent all these complaints to the Privileges Committee headed by BJP MP Sunil Kumar Singh.

In a post on X, Mr. Dubey thanked the Speaker for referring the matter to the committee.

“It was possible because the BJP has a majority in Lok Sabha,” he said, as he cited several previous incidents to assert that no committee was formed to probe these issues and nor was anyone punished.

In this context, Mr. Dubey alleged that the RJD-JD(U)-Congress members were engaged in a fight involving shoes and microphones in 2006, Sonia Gandhi was involved in an incident in 2012 besides the commotion and injuries to parliamentarians in 2014 during the creation of Telangana as a separate State.

Related Topics

politics

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.