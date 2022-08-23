Ramdev should restrain from making ‘derogatory remarks’ against allopathy: Supreme Court

Supreme Court says ‘we respect him for popularising Yoga but why to criticise other systems’

Legal Correspondent NEW DELHI:
August 23, 2022 13:46 IST

Yog guru Baba Ramdev. File | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said yoga guru Baba Ramdev should better restrain himself from making derogatory remarks against allopathic doctors and the modern medical system.

"He cannot abuse doctors and the system. It is better he restrains himself from abusing other systems," Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana remarked.

The court issued a notice to the Centre on a petition filed by the Indian Medical Association against the publication of "misleading" advertisements and "smear campaign", especially against the vaccination drive and allopathic treatment.

"We respect him. He has popularised yoga. But why should he criticise other systems… What is the guarantee that his system will work?" the three-judge Bench asked.

The court has also sought responses from the Advertising Standards Council of India, Central Consumer Protection Authority of India, and Patanjali Ayurved Ltd.

The IMA counsel said advertisements even propagate that "bones will weaken", "your immunity will go down", etc.

"They say that doctors were taking allopathic medicines but still succumbing to COVID. If this goes on, it will be a cause of serious prejudice to us," the IMA submitted.

