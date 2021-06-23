Ramdev moves Supreme Court against FIRs

He has urged the court to protect him from any coercive action on the basis of the FIRs lodged by IMA’s Patna and Raipur branches.

Yoga guru Ramdev on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court against FIRs registered in various States against his alleged remarks on allopathy’s effectiveness in treating COVID-19 cases.

He has urged the Supreme Court to protect him from any coercive action on the basis of the FIRs lodged by the Indian Medical Association’s (IMA) Patna and Raipur branches.

Mr. Ramdev has also sought a transfer of the FIRs to Delhi and their consolidation. He has been booked under Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and other provisions of Disaster Management Act, 2005.

The cases are based on his alleged remarks on video about allopathy and medicines such as Remdesivir, Fabiflu, and other drugs approved by the Drugs Controller General of India to treat COVID-19 patients. The IMA had reacted to the remarks strongly and sent him a legal notice.