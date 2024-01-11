ADVERTISEMENT

‘Ramayana spiritual forest’ to come up on Sarayu river bank in Ayodhya, tell tale of Ram’s exile period

January 11, 2024 05:30 pm | Updated 05:30 pm IST - New Delhi

The ecological forest, which will resemble an open-air museum that showcases the rich tapestry of the Ramayana, is part of the Ayodhya Master Plan.

PTI

Ramayana tale being shown in a large screen with illumination on the banks of River Sarayu river in Ayodhya. | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

Devotees visiting Ayodhya will soon be able to know more about Lord Ram's exile period of 14 years at the upcoming "Ramayana Spiritual Forest" on the banks of Sarayu river in the temple town.

What’s Inside? Invitation card for consecration ceremony of Ayodhya Ram Temple in detail | Video Credit: ANI

"Sarayu river along with Lord Ram, Ramayana and Ayodhya have been an inevitable part of Hinduism. The proposed spiritual forest is an extension of the riverfront designed to be an eco-friendly forest developed on the theme of Ramayana, specifically depicting Shri Ram's journey during the Vanvaas (exhile) period," Dikshu Kukreja, the master planner of the Ayodhya redevelopment project, told PTI.

The first phase of the Ram temple in Ayodhya is nearing completion and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in its consecration ceremony on January 22.

The Supreme Court delivered a historic verdict in 2019, settling a temple-mosque dispute that dated back more than a century. The court backed the construction of a Ram temple at the disputed site and ruled that an alternative five-acre plot must be found for building a mosque.

"Envisioned to providing an experience of Ram's exile period in an ecological forest, it is expected to attract not only devotees but also tourists and nature enthusiasts, fostering a harmonious blend of spirituality, culture, and environmental conservation.

"The development of this ecological forest on the banks of the Sarayu river promises to be a cultural landmark, preserving and celebrating the rich heritage associated with Ayodhya and the Ramayana," Kukreja said.

According to the master plan, the redevelopment of Ayodhya will be completed over 10 years with an investment of more than ₹85,000 crore to upgrade the holy city.

Some of the unique features include the establishment of Ram dwars (grand entry points) with traditional stone facades, an emphasis on homestays and dharamshalas for diverse accommodation facilities and the development of the Ramayana spiritual forest for an immersive cultural experience.

"The development of the Ramayana spiritual forest is underway through a public-private partnership (PPP) scheme," Kukreja said.

"Bhraman Path", a road project in Ayodhya will connect the Saryu with the Ram temple. The project is similar to the Kashi Vishwanath corridor in Varanasi.

After Ram Path, Bhakti Path and Ram Janmabhoomi Path, Bhraman Path will be the fourth road project in Ayodhya.

"The plan aims at leveraging tourism as engineer of growth to create regional economic development and epicentre of employment generation by facilitating long term growth and development of tourism industry," he said.

