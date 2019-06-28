Ram Vilas Paswan elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Bihar

Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Ram Vilas Paswan was elected unopposed as a member of the Rajya Sabha from Bihar on Friday. The LJP is an ally of the BJP.

Mr. Paswan replaced BJP leader and Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, who had quit the seat to contest the Lok Sabha election from Patna Sahib.

While Mr. Paswan’s entry to the Upper House did not change the National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) numbers, the Rajya Sabha bypolls in Odisha, also on Friday, led to the election of two Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MPs and one BJP MP.

Before Friday’s bypolls, the BJP had 75 MPs in Rajya Sabha, while its allies, the Shiromani Akali Dal and the Shiv Sena, had three each, and the Opposition had 108 MPs in total. Though its five MPs have been among the 20 undecided members, the BJD has supported the NDA’s legislation in the past.

In Odisha, two candidates of the ruling BJD and one BJP nominee were on Friday elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from the State in the bypolls held for three vacant seats. Amar Patnaik and Sasmit Patra of the BJD, and Aswini Kumar Vaishnav of the BJP were elected uncontested after the end of time for withdrawal of candidates. No other candidate had filed nomination for the three seats.

The BJP nominee’s candidature was supported by the ruling BJD. The saffron party had sought the ruling party’s support since they did not have the required number of MLAs in the Odisha Assembly to win a seat.

The three seats had fallen vacant when the BJD’s Achyuta Samanta, Soumya Ranjan Patnaik and Pratap Keshari Deb resigned from the Rajya Sabha, after being elected to the Lok Sabha and the State Assembly in the recently held elections.