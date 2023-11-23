Ram Temple picture on BJP social media profiles

November 23, 2023 05:06 am | Updated 05:06 am IST - NEW DELHI

The BJP has added an illustration depicting the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and the date of inauguration, January 22, 2024, as its profile picture on its official account on “X” and its official Meta pagel.

Amit Malviya, who head’s the BJP’s information technology cell, said the illustration has been in place for a few days now. “In the run up to the G 20 Summit held in New Delhi, we used images connected to that event, and now with the inauguration of the Ram Temple imminent, we have made this change,” he said.

In October, Champat Rai, general secretary of the Sri Ram Janmbhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust, under whose aegis the temple is being constructed, met Prime Minister Narendra and confirmed that the Lord Ram idol will be installed in the Garbhagriha on January 22, 2024 . Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be part of this event.