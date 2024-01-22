Ram temple consecration | Where to watch the ceremony live

January 22, 2024 10:48 am | Updated 11:03 am IST

The Ram temple consecration in Ayodhya is set to take place on January 22. With Prime Minister Narendra Modi participating in the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ of the idol of Ram Lalla, more than 7,000 people are on the list of invitees for the event, the select list features 506 A-listers.

While the Central government has declared a half-day holiday for all its employees, many States have also followed suit to announce a public holiday.

The ceremony is supposed to take place a little post noon, which The Hindu will be updating live here.

Here’s how you can watch the ceremony live:

On Television:

State broadcaster Doordarshan will be airing the ceremony live on its DD National and DD News channels

On YouTube:

The Uttar Pradesh government will be streaming the event live on its channel, 11.00 a.m. onwards at the following link:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s channel will begin streaming his attendance at the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ from 12.05 p.m. -

