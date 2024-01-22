GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ram Temple inauguration marks reawakening of national pride all over, says Vice President

January 22, 2024 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - New Delhi 

The Hindu Bureau
File photo of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar.

It is “gratifying to witness a celebratory moment marking the reawakening of national pride all over,” Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said, congratulating the nation on Ram Mandir’s consecration ceremony in Ayodhya. 

Expressing heartfelt wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the 11-day rigorous “anushthan”, Mr. Dhankhar said that January 22nd will be etched in history as a defining moment of “tryst with divinity in our civilisational trajectory”. 

“Gratifying to witness celebratory moment marking reawakening of national pride all over,” he said in a statement issued on Monday morning. 

On this day, he said, we must resolve to “inculcate Lord Ram’s values of integrity, forgiveness, bravery, sincerity, humility, care, and compassion as a way of life to bring about enlightenment, peace, harmony, and righteousness all around.”  

