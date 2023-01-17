Ram Temple, garib kalyan, G-20 leadership — BJP meet touches on all campaign highlights

January 17, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - NEW DELHI

A socio-economic resolution that thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the imminent completion of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, a statement on India’s G-20 presidentship by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, and a laudatory statement on “ garib kalyan” (welfare of the poor) in the Modi government’s interventions were part of the proceedings of the final day of the BJP’s national executive meet in New Delhi.

The wide spectrum of issues mentioned in the statements and resolution largely painted the picture of the BJP’s campaign highlights for the nine Assembly elections this year and the General Elections in 2024 — cultural nationalism with regard to Ram Temple in Ayodhya, global outlook and leadership via the G-20 leadership and welfare politics of labaarthis or beneficiaries.

Briefing reporters on the socio-economic resolution, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan not only underlined what he termed the “governance and politics of saturation” of providing welfare benefits to all but a strong statement on the Ram Temple. The resolution proposed by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Mr. Pradhan said, expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Modi for the construction of the temple.

The resolution was seconded by Union Minister V. Muraleedharan and BJP MP from Haryana Sunita Duggal. “The Opposition used to ridicule the BJP, asking the date for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Now, the temple is under construction and its date has also been announced,” Mr. Pradhan said.

“When we came to power, India was in the ‘Fragile Five’ and now, when we are completing 75 years of independence... (it) became the fifth largest economy, leaving behind the United Kingdom,” he added.

On the financial side, the resolution talked about the Goods and Services Tax and also the 22.6% rise in tax collections, he said.

Mr. Jaishankar, later in the proceedings on Tuesday, made a statement on India’s presidency of G-20, asserting that the country’s image has transformed globally in the past nine years of the Narendra Modi-led government. BJP vice president Baijayant Jay Panda quoted the Minister while briefing reporters on the closed-door meeting.

“When the COVID pandemic broke, there were concerns that India will be one country which may not manage it but now the G-20 and the world, in general, are ‘full of admiration’ as it not only dealt with the crisis but also reached out with help to other countries,” Mr. Panda said, quoting Mr. Jaishankar.

This was followed by a statement on “ garib kalyan” (ruling party’s welfare policies) at the Centre and in States where it is in power, with BJP Parliamentary Board member Sudha Yadav dismissing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s criticism about concentration of wealth.

Mr. Gandhi keeps raising the same issue without looking at figures about crores of people benefitting from the government’s welfare policies, she said, accusing him of making false claims. The attention given to the SC, ST, poor and backwards in the past nine years is unprecedented, she added.