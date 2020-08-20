Ram Temple construction would likely be completed within 36-40 months: Trust

NEW DELHI

20 August 2020 21:10 IST

Donate copper plates which will be used to fuse stone blocks, it says

The Shri Ramjanmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust entrusted with the task of the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya met in New Delhi on Thursday and said construction would likely be completed within 36-40 months hence, and that engineers from the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI), Roorkee, IIT Madras and Larsen and Toubro (L&T) were in the process of testing the soil at the site.

Ram temple bhoomi pujan | A golden chapter for country, says Narendra Modi

According to trustees, the construction would be made in such a way that it could withstand natural calamities and would last for many years, which is why no iron was to be used.

Advertising

Advertising

“According to the way traditional construction was done, largely wood, stone and copper were used and we appeal to all those who want to contribute to donate copper plating. Copper plates will be used to fuse stone blocks with each other. They should be 18 inches in length 30mm wide and 3mm thick,” said a source. “As such 10,000 plates may be required and we appeal to Ram bhakts to donate them with, if they so wish, the names of the families of donors, place of origin or names of their community temples on them,” said a source.

The public appeal for the copper sheets and allowance for engravings has been done, sources add, to make it manifest that people from across the country have contributed to the construction.

Also read: Ram temple bhoomi pujan | I don’t have any grievance, says litigant Iqbal Ansari

RSS second in command Suresh “bhaiyyaji” Joshi and organisation’s joint general secretary Krishna Gopal also attended the meeting.

The trust will be holding meetings almost daily now to go over all aspects of the construction.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had attended the bhoomipoojan ceremony of the proposed temple on August 5.