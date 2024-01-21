ADVERTISEMENT

Ram temple consecration | President Droupadi Murmu writes to PM ahead of inauguration

January 21, 2024 10:35 pm | Updated 11:05 pm IST - New Delhi

The temple, President Murmu said, will bring closer to people the universal values that Lord Rama represents such as courage, compassion and constant focus on duty.

Sobhana K Nair
Sobhana K. Nair

President Droupadi Murmu was given an invitation to the Ram Temple ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony by Ayodhya Ram Temple Construction Committee Chairman, Nripendra Mishra, International Working President of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Alok Kumar and RSS leader Ram Lal. | Photo Credit: ANI

On the eve of the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, President Droupadi Murmu, in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said the celebratory atmosphere across the country was an “uninhibited expression of the eternal soul of India”.

The President applauded Mr. Modi’s 11-day anushthan and said, “As you prepare yourself to go for the Pran Prathistha of Prabhu Shri Ram’s Murti at the new temple at his birthplace, Ayodhya Dham, I can only contemplate the unique civilisational journey that will be accomplished with each step taken by you in the hallowed precincts.”

The temple would bring closer to people the universal values that Lord Rama represents such as courage, compassion, and constant focus on duty, she said.

“The nationwide celebratory atmosphere around the inauguration of the grand temple of Prabhu Shri Ram at Ayodhya Dham is an uninhibited expression of the eternal soul of India. We all are fortunate to witness the commencement of new cycle in resurgence of our nation,” the President wrote. 

