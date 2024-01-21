Ram temple consecration | CJI urged not to pass adverse orders over lawyers’ absence on January 22

January 21, 2024 11:32 pm | Updated 11:32 pm IST - New Delhi

Supreme Court Bar Association President Adish C Aggarwala on Sunday requested Chief Justice of India D. Y. Chandrachud that no adverse orders be passed due to non-appearance of lawyers in cases listed in the apex court on January 22, the day of the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

In a letter to the Chief Justice, Mr. Aggarwala said simultaneous ceremonies will take place in temples not only in India but throughout the world.

"I am writing this letter on behalf of the Executive Committee of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) to request your lordship to advise all benches of the Supreme Court not to pass any adverse orders due to non-appearance in any matter listed on January 22, 2024, in light of the 'pran pratishtha (consecration)' of Shree Ram Temple in Ayodhya," he said in his letter.

The senior advocate said the celebrations will commence early in the morning on Monday and continue till late evening.

The letter stated, "Your lordship is undoubtedly aware of the significance of this celebration. Some of my Muslim brethren have also approached me to request your lordship to declare it a holiday. While acknowledging the importance of maintaining an adequate number of working days, we are specifically requesting that no adverse orders be passed in any case due to the absence of anyone — lawyer or litigant."

He said, "I understand that many judges and senior law officers have been invited to Ayodhya, and they may also be participating in the prayers." Mr. Aggarwala said he will also be attending the prayer ceremony in Ayodhya.

"The Central government and most State governments (including the Kejriwal government of Delhi) have declared a half-day holiday to provide citizens with the opportunity to participate in this prayer ceremony," he said.

The consecration ceremony at the Ram temple will be held on Monday with the pran pratishtha of the idol of Ram Lalla in the temple.