Ram temple belongs to every citizen of the country, says Kamal Nath

October 26, 2023 11:59 pm | Updated 11:59 pm IST - Bhopal

“Does the Ram Temple [in Ayodhya] belong to the Bharatiya Janata Party?” Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath asked on October 26, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that he would attend the inauguration of the temple on January 22.

Speaking to reporters in Chhindwara, from where he is contesting the upcoming Assembly election, Mr. Nath said, “The temple belongs to every person in the country and a huge symbol of our Sanatana Dharma. And I am very happy that the Ram temple is finally being made.”

Mr. Nath also filed his nomination on October 26 from his pocket borough after offering prayers at a Ram temple in Chhindwara.

After Mr. Nath expressed his happiness over the construction of the temple in Ayodhya, Union Minister and BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia said, “It’s a good thing. Der aye durast aye (better late than never).”

Mr. Nath has been leading the Congress’s efforts in the State that goes to polls on November 17 and “soft Hindutva” has been one of his planks to reduce polarisation of votes in the BJP’s favour.

The Congress has made several promises focused on core Hindu voters in the run-up to the polls such as purchasing cow dung at ₹2 per kg from gaushalas (cow shelters) under the Nandini Gau-Dhan Yojana, building the route taken by Lord Ram during his exile into the forest, and increase the salaries of pujaris (Hindu priests), financial aid of ₹10,000 to people to perform last rites of family members.

In its manifesto, the Congress also promised that if it forms a government in the State, it will revive the project to construct a Sita Mata temple in Sri Lanka.

