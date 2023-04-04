ADVERTISEMENT

Ram Navami violence | Home Ministry seeks report from West Bengal government

April 04, 2023 05:58 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - New Delhi

Home Minister Amit Shah also spoke to Governor C.V. Ananda Bose and took stock of the prevailing situation in the State

The Hindu Bureau

Violence erupted in parts of West Bengal’s Howrah over a Ram Navami Procession on March 30, 2023. The Union Home Ministry on April 4, 2023 sought a detailed report from the State government on the violence in which several vehicles were torched, and shops ransacked. | Photo Credit: Debasish Bhaduri

Following a letter by BJP State President Sukanta Majumdar to Home Minister Amit Shah regarding violence during Ram Navami in West Bengal, the Minstry of Home Affairs on Tuesday sought report from the State government.

The Union Home Minister also spoke to Governor C.V. Ananda Bose and took stock of the prevailing situation in the State, particularly in violence-hit areas of Howrah.

The Home Ministry sought a detailed report from the West Bengal government on the violence that took place on Ram Navami in Howrah, the sources said.

Clashes broke out between two groups during festivities on March 30. Several vehicles were torched, and shops ransacked in the area, police said.

Over 30 people were arrested in connection with the violence in Howrah.

(With inputs from PTI)

