Ram Nath Kovind panel on simultaneous polls gets more than 5,000 suggestions from public

In a public notice, the high-level committee had said the suggestions received by January 15 would be taken up for consideration.

January 10, 2024 03:05 pm | Updated 03:31 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Former President Ram Nath Kovind. File

Former President Ram Nath Kovind. File

“The panel on ‘One Nation, One Election’ led by former President Ram Nath Kovind has received more than 5,000 suggestions from the public on simultaneous polls,” sources said on January 10.

Last week, the high-level committee had invited suggestions from the public "for making appropriate changes in the existing legal administrative framework to enable simultaneous elections in the country". The sources said more than 5,000 emails have been received so far.

In a public notice, the high-level committee had said the suggestions received by January 15 would be taken up for consideration.

The committee has so far held two meetings since it was constituted in September last year. It had also recently written to political parties seeking their views and an interaction on a "mutually agreed date" on the idea of holding simultaneous polls. It had later sent a reminder to the parties.

Letters were sent to six national parties, 33 State parties and seven registered unrecognised parties. The committee has also heard the views of the Law Commission on simultaneous polls. The law panel could be called again on the issue.

According to its terms of reference, the committee is meant to "examine and make recommendations for holding simultaneous elections to the House of the People (Lok Sabha), State Legislative Assemblies, municipalities and panchayats, keeping in view the existing framework under the Constitution and other statutory provisions, and for that purpose, examine and recommend specific amendments to the Constitution, the Representation of the People Act, 1950, the Representation of the People Act, 1951, and the rules made thereunder and any other law or rules which would require amendments for the purpose of holding simultaneous elections".

