Ram Nath Kovind moves to new home at 12 Janpath as his tenure as president ends

July 26, 2022 02:51 IST

His new home was occupied by former Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan

Soon after demitting office as India's President, Ram Nath Kovind on Monday moved to his new residence at Janpath road and was greeted by a host of dignitaries, including Union Ministers and BJP chief J.P. Nadda. President Droupadi Murmu, who took oath earlier in the day, accompanied her predecessor as part of the convention to his new home which was occupied by former Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan for over three decades till his death. Following an eviction notice, his son Chirag Paswan had vacated the house in April. Mr. Kovind was driven down to his new home from Rashtrapati Bhavan after Ms. Murmu took over as the 15th President of India. The bungalow was readied for him as his post-retirement home. Advertisement Advertisement "Met former President Shri Ram Nath Kovind Ji today and extended my best wishes to him for his future endeavours. As President, he served the Nation with humility, grace and sincerity. His outreach to marginalised sections & his dignified demeanour will always be fondly remembered," Mr. Nadda said in a tweet. Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted, "As part of the convention, honoured to receive former President respected Ram Nath Kovind ji at his new residence, 12 Janpath, New Delhi accompanied by Rashtrapati hon'ble Droupadi Murmu ji." Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and Gen. V.K. Singh was also seen receiving Mr. Kovind.

