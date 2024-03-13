Ram Nath Kovind-led panel may submit report on simultaneous polls on March 14

March 13, 2024 10:32 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - New Delhi:

The Kovind panel is likely to propose a singular electoral roll for holding Lok Sabha, State Assembly and local body polls.

The high-level committee on ''one nation one election", headed by former President Ram Nath Kovind, may submit its report on simultaneous polls on March 14. There is no official word on the submission but a source indicated that the Kovind panel may submit its report to President Droupadi Murmu. Also read |81% of citizen responses have affirmed simultaneous polls: Law Ministry The report is likely to recommend amending relevant articles of the Constitution and/or adding new sections to enable holding of simultaneous polls in the country. The idea of one nation, one election is against federalism

The Kovind panel is likely to propose a singular electoral roll for holding Lok Sabha, State Assembly and local body polls. Set up in September 2023, the committee was mandated to examine and make recommendations with regard to holding simultaneous polls to the Lok Sabha, State Assemblies, municipalities and panchayats.

The Kovind panel includes Home Minister Amit Shah, former leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, former Finance Commission chairman N.K. Singh, former Lok Sabha Secretary General Subhash Kashyap and senior advocate Harish Salve.

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal is a special invitee to the panel.