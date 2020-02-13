Ram Nath Kovind: future training of marine engineers must be tailored to evolving technologies

While maintaining core competence in their vocation as engineers, the training of marine engineers in the near future must be tailored to rapidly evolving technologies, said President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday.

He was speaking after awarding the President’s Colour to INS Shivaji, the country’s premier naval training institute, at a ceremonial parade in Lonavala, 75 km from the city.

“Technology is leapfrogging to produce autonomous vessels. Artificial intelligence and machine learning are being deployed for decision-making and warfighting. The training of marine engineers will also need to be tailored to train them to work with evolving technologies, while maintaining competence in the core engineering profession,” Mr. Kovind said.

‘Greater vigilance needed’

Observing that the geopolitical situation in the world today and in the Indo-Pacific region, in particular, demanded greater vigilance, the President said that the Indian Navy had adopted mission-based deployments in the Indian Ocean region.

“Hence, high-quality training of marine engineers is crucial for sustained deployments and presence in our areas of interest. The future will also see great diversity in the propulsion systems ranging from the conventional to nuclear, electric and hybrid propulsion. The concepts of maintenance will also undergo a paradigm shift with increased requirements on operational availability of platforms,” Mr. Kovind said, adding that INS Shivaji would need to impart the requisite skills to trainees in order to prepare them to meet future challenges.

Speaking on the importance of the Indian Navy in maintain not just national security but also economic security, the President said that 90 % of the country’s trade by volume was handled by sea routes, remarking that the Navy was the chief instrument of India’s sea power.

Humanitarian role

Mr. Kovind particularly singled out the humanitarian role essayed by the Indian Navy in launching ‘Operation Vanilla’ last month to provide relief and assistance to the afflicted population of Madagascar ravaged by Cyclone ‘Diane’.

“India and Madagascar are connected through Indian Ocean Region. I had the honour of visiting the island nation in 2018. I am particularly happy that India was one of the first respondent to come to the rescue of our Malagasy brothers and sisters.”

“As a leading power, India plays a crucial role in shaping the global paradigm with respect to international security, trade and commerce. India’s rise in the international order has been fuelled by many factors, including the capabilities and valour of our armed forces,” the President said.

Mr. Kovind lauded the energetic parade which preceded the awarding of the President’s standards while praising the high standard of training being imparted at INS Shivaji.

“It is a proud moment for me to present the President’s Colour to INS Shivaji. This establishment was first commissioned in 1945 as His Majesty’s Indian Ship (HMIS) ‘Shivaji’. Since then, it has dynamically evolved into a premier technical training institution of the Indian Navy with state-of-the-art training facilities,” he said.

The President’s Colour ranks high among the honours bestowed upon a military unit in recognition of the exceptional service rendered to the nation, in peace or war.

“The institution has kept pace with the rapidly changing technologies in all aspects of marine engineering. I am glad to note that more than two lakh officers and sailors of the marine engineering branch of the Navy, Coast Guard and friendly foreign countries have been trained in this fine institution till date,” he said, addressing the parade.

Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh and Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari were also present on the occasion.