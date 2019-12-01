Ram Naik: State govt. formed unethically

Former Uttar Pradesh governor and senior BJP leader Ram Naik has termed the formation of the State government by the Maha Vikas Aghadi “unethical”.

Mr. Naik said although the mandate was in favour of the BJP-Shiv Sena’s pre-poll alliance, parties that won less number of seats finally came to power.

The Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress formed the Maha Vikas Aghadi government after the Uddhav Thackeray-led party fell out with pre-poll ally BJP over sharing the chief ministerial post. Mr. Thackeray took oath as the Chief Minister on Thursday, over a month after the poll results were declared on October 24.

In the October 21 polls, the BJP emerged as the single largest party, winning 105 seats. The Sena, the NCP and the Congress secured 56, 54 and 44 seats respectively. “As per the people’s mandate, the BJP won the maximum number of seats, followed by the Sena. There was a pre-poll alliance of the two parties. So naturally, they should have formed the government,” Mr. Naik told reporters at Kalyan on the sidelines of function on Friday night.

“But that did not not happen. Those who won less number of seats and those who were earlier saying that they will sit in the opposition, instead came together to form the government. What happened is unethical,” Mr. Naik said.