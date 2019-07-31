Ram Madhav accuses NC, PDP of creating hysteria in Kashmir

Any decision taken by the Central government or court on Article 35A would be for the betterment of Jammu and Kashmir and “the issue was currently raked up with selfish motives,” BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav said in Srinagar on Wednesday.

The National Conference (NC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) “were creating hysteria in Kashmir at a time when the stage is set for Assembly polls,” he said.

“She [PDP president Mehbooba Mufti] is using such language like ‘barood seay kehlan [playing with explosives] was to keep herself politically relevant. To protect their slipping political base, fear is being created among people. We’ve to take forward work going on in J&K, Assembly polls have to be conducted,” he said.

On the ongoing enhancement of the security grid, he said these extra forces were deployed during the Amarnath Yatra.

“We also have to conduct block-level elections. But linking this to something else is only due to selfish motives. They are doing drama to protect themselves, now when action against corruption is being taken. Security forces being deployed or taken back from J&K, especially Kashmir, is a continuous process,” he said.

The BJP planned to contest every seat in the State. “We would also like to see various other parties who have clean past and present to fight elections so that the two parties, who have ruined the State by resorting to rampant corruption, are kept out of power,” he said.